IoT Chain (ITC) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $96,574.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

