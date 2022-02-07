IoTeX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $34.75 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $838.25 million and $34.75 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.87 or 0.00267380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

