iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $20.42. 44,755,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 79,857,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 492.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000.

