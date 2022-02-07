iPower (IPW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect iPower to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, analysts expect iPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iPower alerts:

Shares of IPW opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. iPower has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.