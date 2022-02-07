IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 million-$12.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.07 million.IRadimed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.910-$1.010 EPS.

Shares of IRMD stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $47.10. 128,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,689. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $581.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $50.88.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRMD shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRadimed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $248,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $1,094,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,893 in the last 90 days. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IRadimed by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IRadimed by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IRadimed during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IRadimed during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

