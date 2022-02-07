iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,849,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.22% of iShares Gold Trust worth $61,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $34.48. 208,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,821,076. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.