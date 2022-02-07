iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644,604 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.7% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $50,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,037 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after buying an additional 835,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.16. 880,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,959,098. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

