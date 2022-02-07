iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 257,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,600,438 shares.The stock last traded at $72.83 and had previously closed at $72.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 56,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 68.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 643,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 262,308 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 57.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 124,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 45,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,544,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.