iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Boosted by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,232,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $174,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.90. 73,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,771. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

