iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.22. 117,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,567. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.79. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $240.46 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

