iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,109 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 4.9% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $302,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.61. The company had a trading volume of 122,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,567. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $240.46 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.79.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

