iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after buying an additional 143,523 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $449.67. 391,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225,890. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $373.26 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

