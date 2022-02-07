iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,893 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 6.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $24,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.90. The company had a trading volume of 144,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,992. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

