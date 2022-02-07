iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,687 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Veritable L.P. owned 0.10% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $73,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,232,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,211,000 after purchasing an additional 80,720 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.07. 155,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,328,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.89. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

