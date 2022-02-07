iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $123.49

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $123.49 and last traded at $123.60, with a volume of 266397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

