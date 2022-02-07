Ispolink (ISP) Trading Up 14.6% Over Last Week

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and $3.34 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ispolink has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ispolink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00043435 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00108986 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,961,493 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ispolink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ispolink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.