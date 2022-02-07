iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.84. iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 397.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $332,678.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $523,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,280 shares of company stock worth $17,922,087 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $36.30. 716,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,825. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 125.17 and a beta of 2.06. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.36.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

