J H. Pyne Sells 13,198 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $857,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.91. 312,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 458,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KEX shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.