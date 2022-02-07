Jade Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.82.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.49 on Monday, reaching $372.98. 9,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,077. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $298.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

