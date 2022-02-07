Jade Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 320,000 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,109,074. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

