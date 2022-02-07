Jade Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265,000 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Huntsman by 354.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $35.75. 11,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,362. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03.
Huntsman Profile
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
