Jade Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,569 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,001,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,011,000 after acquiring an additional 192,262 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,092,000 after acquiring an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 597,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,103,277. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

