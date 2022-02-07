Jade Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 128.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.69. 40,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,767. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.