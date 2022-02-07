Jade Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.