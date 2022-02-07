Jade Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in BHP Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.64.

BHP Group stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.43. 188,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,338,955. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.47.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.