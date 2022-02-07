Jade Capital Advisors LLC Sells 27,000 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 57.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 220.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 699,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,471 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 192,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 352,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,944,000 after purchasing an additional 99,489 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,539 shares of company stock worth $12,499,836 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.01. 9,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,179. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.37 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

