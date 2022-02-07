Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,318 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.06. 114,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECK. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.