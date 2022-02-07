Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,418,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESI traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,804. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

