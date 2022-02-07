James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Raised to Outperform at CLSA

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

JHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $903.20 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.