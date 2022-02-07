Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 83,821 shares.The stock last traded at $15.00 and had previously closed at $15.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,743,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
