Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $1,268,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

