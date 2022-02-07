Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Catalent, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Catalent in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

CTLT opened at $102.65 on Monday. Catalent has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.