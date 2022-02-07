Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Clarivate Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clarivate in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clarivate’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $14.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Clarivate by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,791,000 after purchasing an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clarivate by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,721 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

