Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Skyline Champion Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after buying an additional 356,528 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 43.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after buying an additional 318,298 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 282.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

