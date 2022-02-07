Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2022 earnings at $13.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

NASDAQ FB opened at $237.09 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $230.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

