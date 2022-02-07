Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Capri Holdings Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capri in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $65.15 on Monday. Capri has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

