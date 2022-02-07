Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $303.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $289.23 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

