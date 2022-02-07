Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Glencore plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Glencore in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,855.50.

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $10.92 on Monday. Glencore has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

