Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on J D Wetherspoon plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for J D Wetherspoon in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J D Wetherspoon’s FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
About J D Wetherspoon
JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.
