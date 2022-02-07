Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on J D Wetherspoon plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for J D Wetherspoon in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J D Wetherspoon’s FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $67.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of $63.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.69.

About J D Wetherspoon

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.