Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has increased its dividend payment by 300.0% over the last three years. Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,854. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jerash Holdings (US) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

