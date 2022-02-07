Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has increased its dividend payment by 300.0% over the last three years. Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

NASDAQ JRSH traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $6.12. 16,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,854. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.