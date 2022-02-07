JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,060,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,837 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of JetBlue Airways worth $62,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 827.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU opened at $14.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.43.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBLU. MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

