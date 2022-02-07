JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.20 and last traded at $40.20. Approximately 4,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,291,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

JKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 49.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,598,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after buying an additional 1,276,394 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,230,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after buying an additional 37,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after buying an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 18.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after buying an additional 173,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

