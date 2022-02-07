JOE (JOE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $230.36 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $230.36 million and $16.19 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JOE has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.10 or 0.07142796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00054991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,959.28 or 0.99771759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00056695 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006471 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 166,061,412 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

