Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.73% of Johnson Outdoors worth $29,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $84.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.34. The firm has a market cap of $858.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.86. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.42 and a 1 year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 11.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

