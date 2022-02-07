Jonathan Oringer Sells 12,119 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,098,466.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $1,771,254.14.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $1,366,323.66.

On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $2,359,961.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $2,665,122.30.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,812,033.12.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.70. 218,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,308. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.83 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSTK. JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shutterstock by 108.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,677,000 after buying an additional 420,303 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $46,898,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $23,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,375,000 after buying an additional 150,639 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

