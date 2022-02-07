JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.09 and last traded at $46.18. 5,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 541,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get JOYY alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -97.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in JOYY by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in JOYY by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,692,000 after acquiring an additional 871,501 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in JOYY by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,813,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in JOYY by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,699,000 after acquiring an additional 584,794 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.