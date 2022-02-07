JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,125 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $116,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,133,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,207,521. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $138.18 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $449.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average of $160.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

