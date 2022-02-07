JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lessened by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,572 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.5% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after buying an additional 541,152 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,747,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,931,000 after acquiring an additional 106,907 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $152.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $450.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $137.38 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

