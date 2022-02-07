JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Target Price to $20.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of CHRS opened at $12.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $945.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

